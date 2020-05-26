This is the first election in which any Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail, and Philadelphia alone is handling more mail ballot requests this election than the entire state did in 2016. At the same time, counties are trying to figure out polling places and poll worker staffing, and Montgomery County has reduced its number of polling places by 60%. It’s been a logistical nightmare, and county elections officials from across the state have warned that changes must be made to prevent much bigger problems in November.