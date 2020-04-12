The county is buying two more scanners to count mail-in ballots — at $25,000 apiece — and may need even more, but doesn’t have the space or staffing. Berks County ordered two scanners, too, but could only get one because demand has spiked. Philadelphia has already lost polling places and officials expect more will follow. And in Delaware County, election officials are falling behind on processing mail-in ballot requests — seven weeks before the state’s rescheduled June 2 primary.