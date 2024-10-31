There’s a giant statue of a naked Donald Trump in Juniata Park

Another statue of former President Donald Trump appeared in Philadelphia Thursday — the second in as many days — except larger and more obscene.

The detailed 40-foot naked Trump effigy hung by crane on Kensington Avenue to the curiosity, disgust, and delight of passersby.

The statue looks like one that went up in Madison, which was part of a “Crooked and Obscene Tour,” the Capital Times reported. In the past month, the statue has made appearances in Las Vegas, Detroit and Phoenix.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the statue is made of foam and rebar and weighs about 6,000 pounds.

Philadelphia GOP Chair Vince Fenerty heard about the statue on police scanners and filed an obscenity report with police. On site, with the beige monstrosity dangling above him, he said officers told him the space was rented for 24 hours by the artists but that due to the statue’s graphic nature, police have asked it to be disassembled.

Efforts to reach the lot owner were not immediately successful and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s appalling,” Fenerty said. “There’s two day cares and a school right here and you can see it from the El.”

In fact, Justin Eccleston, 21, of Northeast Philly was riding the El when he saw it. He got off to get a closer look.

“I love freedom of speech,” said Eccleston, who does not support Trump. “That’s crazy you can’t do that everywhere.”

But several people laughing at the statue in the largely Latino neighborhood said they were supporters. “I think it’s hilarious,” said Miguel, a former Democrat who now backs Trump but did not want to give his last name.

A woman suggested getting a Puerto Rican flag to wrap around the art installation’s lower half.

Art installations have become a popular avenue to protest Trump in cities across the country. A gold-colored statue making a crude hand gesture made a brief appearance behind the Maja statue at Maja Park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Wednesday — city workers removed it by noon. Its plaque read, “In honor of a lifetime of sexual assault.” A similar installation appeared in Portland, Ore., Sunday.

As if the Halloween scene wasn’t bizarre on its own, at one point a woman driving a scooter dressed as Beetlejuice passed by and minutes later a kid on a bike in a Scream mask snapped a photo.

Kensington Avenue was a logjam as people gawked driving by. “Four more years!” someone shouted. “Some people have way too much time on their hands,” another passerby said.

Neighbors said they saw the artists starting construction yesterday.

Evan Pollack, an iron worker, biked over after seeing pictures of the installation on Instagram. He said he wasn’t feeling amazing about the election — he is not supporting Trump — but enjoyed the moment of levity in a high-stakes campaign.

“It’s hilarious that someone put that amount of work into something so insane.”

Staff writer Ximena Conde contributed to this article.