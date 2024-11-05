Rep. Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw run for U.S. Senate seat previously held by Bob Menendez in New Jersey

Andy Kim, the three-term Democratic congressman from Moorestown, is looking to close out a historic election that would give him the distinction of being the first Korean American in the U.S. Senate and the first Asian American senator elected from New Jersey.

He is facing Republican Cape May hotelier Curtis Bashaw in a race that either way will give New Jersey its first senator from South Jersey since 1955.

At 42, Kim would be the Senate’s fourth-youngest member. Bashaw would be the first openly gay senator from New Jersey, and the first Republican sent to the Senate from New Jersey in 52 years.

The seat was previously held by Democrat Bob Menendez, who resigned after being convicted of federal bribery and corruption charges.

Since Kim leapt into the race — the day after Menendez was indicted on corruption charges — Kim promised voters he would represent a new kind of New Jersey politician, both generationally and morally.

Along the way, he blocked the path of first lady Tammy Murphy, who also sought the Democratic nomination, and succeeded in getting a long-established ballot design singular to New Jersey thrown out for tipping the scales to candidates favored by county political parties.

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to appoint the winner of Tuesday’s election to the seat on Nov. 27, when the vote is certified. The interim Sen. George Helmy has said he would resign to allow the newly elected senator to take office.

Kim held a huge advantage in several recent polls ahead of Election Day and looked to ride his popularity and an expected blue wave in New Jersey to victory. Bashaw, who stressed his moderate views, including supporting both abortion rights and Donald Trump, has struggled to get himself known across New Jersey.