Will there be a second debate between Harris and Trump?

It remains unclear if Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate again before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Immediately following Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, the Harris campaign said it would welcome a second event with Trump.

“Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backward with Trump,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita responded in a statement to the Washington Post, writing, “Of course. They need clean up.”

Trump had previously called for three debates against Harris. Before agreeing to Tuesday night’s debate, the Trump campaign proposed several debate dates on different networks, including Sept. 25 on NBC.

But speaking on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Trump wouldn’t commit to facing Harris again on Fox News or any other network.

“I don’t know that I want to do another debate,” Trump said. “I am not inclined to do it because I won the debate by a lot. But I think we let it settle in and let’s see what happens.”

Despite his own candidate’s lack of enthusiasm for a second debate, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller suggested the former president was committed to participating in the proposed event on NBC later this month.

“The onus here is on Kamala Harris to quit playing games, quit running, show up on September 25th,” Miller said during an interview on CNN Wednesday morning.

If there is a second debate, it won’t happen in September. The Harris campaign wants it to take place next month following the upcoming vice presidential debate.

“That was fun. Let’s do it again in October,” Harris spokesman Brian Fallon wrote on social media Tuesday night.

When is the VP debate?

Next month, it will be Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance stepping onto the debate stage.

The two vice presidential candidates will face off on Oct. 1 in New York City in a debate hosted by CBS News.

As with Tuesday’s event, CBS will turn to two moderators for the vice presidential debate — CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan.

CBS has not yet released any details about the time, location, or rules for the vice presidential debate.