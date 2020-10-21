Election administrators from both parties have urged lawmakers to allow for what’s called “pre-canvassing” of mail ballots, so that they can be counted faster and voters don’t have to wait days to find out who won. But that issue now appears to be, as Wolf put it, “dead.” The counting of mail ballots won’t start until polls open on Nov. 3. The state’s top elections official assured voters this week that almost all those ballots could be counted by the end of that Friday.