State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta wins Democratic primary for auditor general against Mark Pinsley

Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic state representative who represents North Philadelphia, defeated Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Tuesday. He advances to the November general election, and will take on Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor.

The auditor general serves as the state’s fiscal watchdog and reviews government departments and agencies. DeFoor was elected in 2020 and did not face a GOP primary opponent this year.

Despite lacking a background in auditing, Kenyatta argued in his campaign that his experience on Pennsylvania House committees that oversee state agencies prepared him for the job. He proposed bringing back school bureau audits and creating a bureau focused on employee misclassification.

Kenyatta was the first openly gay Black man to serve in the General Assembly, and was one of the youngest members ever elected when he won his seat in 2018 at age 28. He unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2022.

In addition to his bid for auditor general, Kenyatta is running for his existing House seat. He is likely to win that seat but would need to resign from the House if he becomes auditor general.