House Republicans had passed a bill to the Senate that would have allowed counties three days before Election Day to count mail ballots. But it also would have also allowed partisan poll watchers to drive across the state and work in counties where they were not registered to vote, something President Donald Trump’s campaign has pushed for in court and which Democrats and election watchdog groups oppose. Top Republican leaders backed a similar proposal in the Senate, with President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) and Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) introducing a version of the bill in August.