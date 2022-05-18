With polls closed, Pennsylvanians are now awaiting the results of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are vying for the seat to replace longtime Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman, considered the front-runner in the race, has been hospitalized following a stroke late last week. His campaign says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Republicans Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, and David McCormick are considered the front-runners in the seven-person GOP primary. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in April, while Barnette has surged in popularity within recent days. McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, and Oz, the celebrity surgeon known as “Dr. Oz,” have sunk in millions of their own money into the campaign.

The Republican nominee will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November’s general election.

The below graphic shows the most recent results reported. It is updated in real time. Full primary results from Pennsylvania races can be found here.