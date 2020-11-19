But my role is more from the legislative oversight. And so, you know, that’s the campaigns’ role if they want to say there was fraud and make their case where that fraud was. … Obviously, this was probably the most volatile election ever been in our lifetime, at least my lifetime, and there’s a lot of passion on both sides. And so what we needed was faith in the system that no matter who is the winner, whether it was Joe Biden and whether it’s Donald Trump, that people believe the results. But because Secretary Boockvar did a lot of different things and knocked down some of the security measures that we have in our election, she at least cast doubt …