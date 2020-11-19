People who have voted by mail are likely to continue doing so, Nevins said, especially because Pennsylvania has a semi-permanent list: When you apply for a mail ballot, you can check a box to receive ballots every election that year. In future years, those voters will receive a form asking if they want to keep receiving mail ballots. After this year’s primary election, for example, more than 1.1 million voters were signed up to receive ballots in November as well.