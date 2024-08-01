What’s working for and against Shapiro in the veepstakes

It’s no secret that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been a serious contender as the vice presidential nominee for Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But what are the considerations guiding the decision?

Harris’ campaign is seeking a candidate who would offer the best complement to expand the Democratic coalition. A handful of factors could work for or against Shapiro — and some could go either way.

Reasons Shapiro may be the pick

✅ Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state

Pennsylvania plays a critical role in the path to the White House, and Shapiro has proof he can win the swing state. He garnered more votes than the presidential candidates in Pennsylvania in both his 2016 attorney general race and 2020 gubernatorial race.

He’s demonstrated fundraising prowess, maintained strong approval ratings in the state, and has been able to appeal to independents and Republicans. Still, it’s unclear how much impact a running mate has at the polls in their home state.

✅ Taking on Donald Trump isn’t new to Josh Shapiro

Shapiro and Harris could double up on their backgrounds as attorneys general to contrast themselves with former President Donald Trump, who became the first former president convicted of felony crimes in May.

While attorney general, Shapiro was a consistent foil to Trump. He joined several state attorneys general to oppose Trump’s travel ban and defended Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results against attacks and lawsuits. Just this week in Philly, Shapiro slammed Trump and his vice presidential nominee JD Vance while speaking to reporters.

Reasons Shapiro may not be the pick

✖️Shapiro is open to school vouchers

Shapiro has worked across the aisle with Republicans to compromise over school vouchers, also known as school choice, which the Democratic Party opposes. Vouchers provide parents with state funding to send children to private schools, and Shapiro has said he supports them as long as they’re approved alongside increases to public education funding. But still, two of the state’s largest teacher unions support Shapiro as a vice president pick even though they oppose vouchers.

✖️His handling of sexual assault allegations about his former aide has been criticized

The political scandal clouding Shapiro’s tenure surrounds Mike Vereb, one of his top aides and closest allies who stepped down from his administration abruptly in September. Vereb’s resignation came three weeks after Shapiro’s administration quietly agreed to pay $295,000 to settle claims from a governor’s office employee who said Vereb made repeated sexual advances toward her and often spoken openly — and lewdly — about her, other staff members, and a female state senator.

Shapiro was criticized by female lawmakers as being silent on the issue. His administration described it as a private personnel matter and said it “takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously.”

Harris, who would be the nation’s first female president, has already signaled she’ll run against Trump as an accused abuser of women. The Vereb baggage might not be something the campaign wants to bring along with them.

Reasons that could go either way

❓Shapiro is unapologetically pro-Israel

Shapiro, the state’s third Jewish governor, has been a strong supporter of Israel, though he’s also openly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “failed leader.”

Shapiro has faced backlash from progressives over stances he’s taken against pro-Palestine protests, so adding him to the ticket could dissuade voters on the left who are passionate about the issue. On the other hand, adding Shapiro to the ticket could diminish Republican efforts to frame Harris as weak in her support for Israel and ease pro-Israel voters who are frustrated by backlash from progressives within the party.

Being pro-Israel isn’t particularly unique among the contenders for the nomination, but Shapiro has been in the spotlight on the issue. Some say he’s been unfairly singled out over the issue because he is Jewish.

❓Ambition

Shapiro is well known to have presidential aspirations, which could work against him as Harris looks for someone to share the spotlight with. Shapiro has never lost an election, but he’s also burned some allies along the way. Like many politicians of his stature, he likes the spotlight and has gravitated toward executive leadership positions.

“The No. 1 concern with him — he is not gonna be fine off to the side,” a Democratic insider said.

But Shapiro hasn’t turned down the calls to be second in command.