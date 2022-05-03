The 2022 Pennsylvania primary election is right around the corner.

On May 17, voters will choose their party’s candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, and state legislative seats. Whoever Pennsylvanians choose will appear on the ballot in the general election in November.

In Pennsylvania, you can only vote in a party’s primary election if you are registered to vote with that party — not if you are registered as an independent.

This year’s election has many important races on the ballot, including one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races in the country. Additionally, the new congressional and state legislative maps now in use will shape power and politics in your community for the next decade.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots by mail if they’re not planning to go to the polls in person. Everything else Pennsylvanians need to know about the upcoming primary can be found in The Inquirer’s 2022 voter’s guide.

Not sure who to vote for? Find out more about the candidates set to appear on your ballot by following the links below.

Governor

Democratic candidates

Republican candidates

U.S. Senate

Democratic candidates