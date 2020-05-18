“I’ve never seen a situation tilt so far away from challengers before," said Mustafa Rashed, a Philadelphia political and nonprofit consultant. “The best way for elected officials to demonstrate how they would manage a crisis is to do so and many of them are. Challengers, they can show they understand how the process works and help people where they can, but I think in times of uncertainty like this, people are going to reach out to the constant they know: their current elected officials.“