The first proposed maps for redrawing Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate districts are out, kicking off a redistricting process that will shape power for the next decade and is already sending political sparks flying.

Officials proposed the new maps Thursday, and a five-person commission was set to vote on advancing them. That will kick off what could be a three-month-long process until final approval, starting with a 30-day window during which people can file complaints and lawmakers can make changes.

The 50-member Senate, like the 203-member House, is currently controlled by Republicans. Whether that changes in next year’s midterm elections or in the years ahead will depend partly on the new maps. The party that controls the legislature, which Republicans have mostly dominated for decades, has the power to make policy affecting millions of Pennsylvanians.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has wielded his veto pen to block Republican legislation for years, but with the prospect that a Republican could succeed him after next year, even more focus will be on who controls the legislature.

To better understand these maps and others, The Inquirer is partnering with the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project to analyze the districts. This story will be updated as soon as the analysis is complete.

The proposed maps were drawn by the state’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which is made up of the four Democratic and Republican caucus leaders of the House and Senate, and a chair appointed by the Supreme Court. The members are Mark Nordenberg, chair, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny), House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) and House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia).

Ward and Costa worked on the Senate map and McClinton and Benninghoff on the House, with Nordenberg stepping in to draw the lines and handle negotiations along the way.

Benninghoff immediately called the state House map an “extreme partisan gerrymander” that would hand Democrats control of the chamber.

“The map before us is nothing short of a danger to our system of government that upends established norms and the emphasis on local control and local voices that Pennsylvanians hold dear,” Benninghoff said in prepared remarks as the map was being introduced.

He pointed to several cities that are split — Harrisburg, Lancaster, State College, Reading, Allentown, and Scranton — as evidence of Democrats attempting to spread Democratic voters across more districts to win more seats. “The only conclusion we can draw is they are split for purely partisan gain,” he said.

The state Constitution provides a 30-day window for the commission to make changes or for “any person aggrieved by the preliminary plan… to file exceptions with the commission.” The commission then has 30 days to respond to those challenges and make changes. That kicks off one more 30-day period for people to appeal the map directly to the Supreme Court.

That’s a long and potentially problematic runway, considering Pennsylvania has a primary election scheduled for May 17, and the deadline for filing paperwork to become a candidate is in February. The redistricting process started late because of delays in releasing the Census data needed to draw the districts.

Pennsylvania redraws its state legislative districts every decade and has a rich history of partisan gerrymandering — in which the political party that controls the map-making process draws districts to gain or maintain power.

Congressional districts are also in the process of being redrawn. That map is expected in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.