With polls closed, Pennsylvanians are now awaiting the results of the highly-competitive Republican primary race for U.S. Senate.

Candidates Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, and David McCormick are considered front-runners in the seven-person race. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in April, while Barnette has surged in popularity in recent days. McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, and Oz, the celebrity surgeon known as “Dr. Oz,” have sunk in millions of their own money into the campaign.

The Republican nominee will face the winner of the Democratic primaryin November’s general election. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta are vying for the seat, which is being left open by longtime Sen. Pat Toomey.

Toomey announced he wouldn’t be running for reelection in October 2020.

