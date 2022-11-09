The winner of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz was still too early to call as midnight passed and Election Day turned into Wednesday, with counties continuing to tally votes in the critical contest that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Most polls were neck and neck headed into Election Day, which officials warned could end without a declared winner as the vote count continued in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. A decision out of Philadelphia to reinstate a lengthy review process to catch possible double votes could further slow down the vote count, as could pending lawsuits to allow undated ballots in the state to be counted.

That’s left the state’s most contentious race, which could decide which party controls the Senate, in a quiet holding pattern.

In Pittsburgh, Fetterman supporters started filling in a concert venue on the city’s North Shore. A large screen played CNN between an American flag and a Pennsylvania state flag and under a Fetterman banner sign featuring Pittsburgh’s yellow Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey implored the crowd to be patient.

“Tonight is gonna be a night, and we won’t stop until the last vote is counted,” he said.

A spread of food included crudités, a likely homage to a viral moment from the campaign, which has been light on policy and heavy on personality.

“I’m very anxious but very optimistic,” said Lynne Alvine, who is vice chair of the Indiana County Democrats. “He’s done the work. He’s the better man. We have to trust the voters of Pennsylvania now.”

At a campaign party in Bucks County, Oz supporters gathered at the Newtown Athletic Club. At about 11:30 p.m., with the race still too close to call, he took the stage to thank supporters before they left for the night.

“When all the ballots are counted, we believe we will win this race,” Oz said. “We’ve been closing the gap all night.”

Oz held his primary results watch party at the same venue, a private gym and sports facility owned by Jim Worthington, a controversial backer of former President Donald Trump who paid for buses to shuttle supporters from Pennsylvania to Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Capitol that became an insurrection.

If Oz’s election-night preparations were any indication of his success, he appeared to have higher hopes heading into the general election than the primary. In May, when Oz was in a bitter three-way race for the GOP nomination, he joined a hundred or so supporters in a small tucked-away room at the facility. On Tuesday, his event was held in a large gymnasium decked out in American flag banners.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race was the most expensive in the country — with the two candidates and their political allies spending a combined $312 million. That dwarfed the next highest contest, Georgia’s Senate race, by about $100 million.

Both candidates sprinted to the finish line with events across the state on Monday. On Tuesday all they could do was watch things unfold — and vote.

“I’m very proud of how we ran this campaign,” Oz told reporters outside of his Bryn Athyn polling place. “Pennsylvanians are sending a very clear message to Washington: less radicalism, and more balance.”

He did not take questions, but as he walked back toward his car, a reporter asked, “Will you accept the results, no matter what?”

“Yes, of course,” Oz replied.

Fetterman voted across from New Hope church in his hometown, Braddock, alongside his wife, Gisele. He waved to reporters as he walked out but didn’t take questions.

Fetterman has campaigned as an advocate for forgotten communities like Braddock, where he was mayor for 13 years. He’s positioned himself as a “true Pennsylvanian,” compared to Oz, who lived for a long period in New Jersey. A stroke in May left Fetterman with lingering communication difficulties, but he’s aimed to use the recovery as another way to connect with voters.

“That is the essence of this campaign,” Fetterman said at a Pittsburgh rally Monday night, “any community that was ever knocked down or who was neglected. … And also another truth is that this is what recovery from a stroke looks like.”

Delia Lennon-Winstead, the mayor of Braddock, said at the polls there that having a senator from the tiny borough would matter beyond Western Pennsylvania.

“There’s 67 counties. In each county, there’s a little town in the corner like Braddock, and those are the people that have been looked over,” she said. “When John came to Braddock … he ignited it, he gave it that spark. … I think he will ignite that, in every county in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Oz, who was endorsed by Trump in the primary, announced his candidacy as a true conservative more than a year ago, but in recent months has aimed to cast himself as more of a centrist, saying he’d bring balance to Washington in contrast to Fetterman, whom he’s called extreme.

Andrew Adams, 56, a registered Republican in Bryn Athyn, said he’s known Oz for 38 years through Oz’s wife, Lisa, and described the celebrity doctor as “caring and intelligent.” Adams said the economy, crime, and election integrity were the top issues he considered. He also worried about Fetterman’s stroke recovery after watching the Senate debate last month.

“If John Fetterman was a pilot, would you let him pilot your plane?” he asked.

Carmen Perez, a 51-year-old “pro-life Republican,” from North Philadelphia, also backed Oz, largely because of his stance on banning most abortions.

”They’re all talking about, ‘Oh, we need our rights for our bodies,’ and I understand that, but that baby is attached to you,” said Perez, a mother of two. “As a Christian, I don’t believe in abortion.”

In Langhorne, a few miles from Oz’s results watch party, Theresa Rittenour hugged her 4-year-old granddaughter, Kayla, tight after voting at Neshaminy High School. A one-time Democrat and 50-year resident of Bucks County, Rittenour said that this election, she voted for the entire Republican ticket because she was concerned about the economy, crime, and “what they’re trying to teach in public schools.”

”As far as I’m concerned, it’s going the wrong way,” she said. ”There’s no respect of life.”

In Monroeville, near Pittsburgh, Bill Malus, 67, a retired Pittsburgh Port Authority mechanic, voted straight Democrat, including for Fetterman, whom he said would protect unions. He also said recent election denialism from some members of the Republican Party has largely closed him off from considering GOP candidates. He called Fetterman “a good guy, a local guy who is actually from Pennsylvania.”

Malus’ wife, Marion, said she worries about economic woes tanking Democrats’ chances.

“It amazes us that people relate so much to the president and the economy,” said Marion Malus, who worked for years in manufacturing.

“The president just can’t come out and change gas prices and magically wave a wand. But people want someone to blame.”

Staff writers Ellie Rushing, Oona Goodin-Smith, and Wendy Ruderman contributed to this article.