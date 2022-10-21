The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is taking on the question of undated mail ballots.

The court on Friday accepted a lawsuit filed by a coalition of Republican groups, including the Republican National Committee and Pennsylvania GOP, that seeks to block undated mail ballots from being counted.

State law requires voters to handwrite a date on the outer envelope when returning mail ballots. But the question of whether they can be counted without a date or must be thrown out — even though they were received on time — has been a persistent source of political and legal conflict since the 2020 election.

A series of challenges in state and federal courts have led to a murky legal landscape in which Democrats, using one set of court rulings, say undated ballots must be counted — and Republicans, using another, say they must be rejected. The new lawsuit could provide clarity as Pennsylvania heads into a high-profile election that includes races for U.S. Senate, governor, and more.

The court fast-tracked the case Friday, setting a deadline of Monday for the Republican groups to file their arguments and Tuesday for the Pennsylvania Department of State, Democratic groups, and all 67 county boards of elections to respond.

The court said in its order that it would specifically consider the question of whether the Republican voters and GOP groups have standing to bring the lawsuit; whether state law requires ballots to be thrown out if they are undated; and whether the act of rejecting those ballots violates federal civil rights law.

This article is developing and will be updated.