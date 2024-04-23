Erin McClelland defeats State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro for Pa. treasurer in surprising Democratic primary upset win

Erin McClelland scored an upset win in the Democratic primary for state treasurer, defeating the party-backed candidate, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D., Erie).

McClelland, 49, won the Tuesday contest despite being outraised 5-to-1 by her opponent. Bizzarro, 38, also had the advantage of dozens of endorsements from advocacy organizations across the state and the support of former Treasurer Joe Torsella — all of which she bucked in her victory.

Advertisement

McClelland said she was stunned, but knew she had offered the right, policy-focused message to voters.

”The only endorsement that matters is the one on election day,” McClelland told The Inquirer.

Bizzarro focused much of his campaign on Republican incumbent Treasurer Stacy Garrity and her support for former President Donald Trump.

But voters, McClelland said, sought to know how the next treasurer would run the office.

”We have an electorate that is very, very fatigued on being motivated by rage,” McClelland said. “They’re looking for all their elected officials to just do their jobs.”

A resident of the Pittsburgh suburbs, McClelland has worked in mental health and substance-abuse treatment, most recently for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services. She argued that her experience prepared her to manage Pennsylvania’s finances and pledged not to invest the state’s pension funds in foreign holdings.

McClelland will be one of few women on the top of the ticket in November, and she believes her win can be credited to women voters across the state.

”This is a really important statement from the voters about the voice of women,” she said. “We talk about how we want their votes, but it’s really important to have their voice.”

McClelland previously unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House in Southwestern Pennsylvania in 2014 and 2016 against former Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus.

McClelland now faces a competitive general election against Republican incumbent Garrity. Garrity beat Torsella in an upset in 2020, marking the first time in nearly 20 years that a Republican bested an incumbent Democratic state row office-holder.

Staff writers Jeff Gammage and Jake Blumgart contributed to this story.