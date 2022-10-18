Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline is next Monday, Oct. 24.

That gives you less than a week to register to vote or update your information to participate in the Nov. 8 elections for governor, U.S. Senate, and more.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why should I register to vote?

Whether you vote or not is your choice, but voting can be an important way for your voice to be heard.

Voting gives you the chance to pick our elected officials. Because the candidates generally have very different views, the decision to send one person or another to office can have significant impact on public policy. For example, the two major nominees for governor — state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrat, and State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican — have very different visions for the future of Pennsylvania.

Your participation also helps shape policy because voting makes you more important to politicians and elected officials. Politicians care particularly about voters, political scientists say, because they need them to win. Uneven turnout can lead to uneven policy.

So even if your candidates don’t win, your participation makes you more visible — and important — to policy makers and politicians.

And votes are worth a lot in Pennsylvania, a battleground state in which just a small number can determine the winner.

The outcome of this year’s elections can have a huge impact. Consider the U.S. Senate race between Mehmet Oz, the Republican, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat. That’s one of just a handful of competitive races and will help determine which party controls the Senate — and the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:

Have been a United States citizen for at least 30 days before Election Day

Be a resident of Pennsylvania, and your precinct, for at least 30 days before Election Day

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

How do I register to vote?

The quickest way to register to vote is to use the Pennsylvania Department of State’s online application here.

You can also register to vote using a paper form that you mail in or drop off at your county elections office.

For the most immediate help, you can register in person at your county elections office.

How do I check if I’m registered to vote? Do I need to do anything if I’m already registered?

If you’re already registered to vote, you should still check your registration to make sure all the information is correct.

Use the Department of State’s search tool to find your information and make sure that the name and address in particular are right.

If you need to change any of your information, use the same process as a new registrant — the online form, a paper application, or visit your county elections office.

What’s the voter registration deadline?

Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 24. That’s next Monday, 15 days before the Nov. 8 election.

When do I have to change my voter registration?

Same deadline, because changing your registration is the same process as submitting a new one: Make your changes by Oct. 24.

What happens after I register to vote?

Soon after you submit your application, the county will process your request and mail you a paper record confirming your new registration. After that, you’ll be able to vote, whether in person or by mail!

How do I know whether my registration went through okay?

You can check the status of your voter registration using the Department of State’s application status tool. If you have questions, contact your county elections office.

Can I vote if I’m in prison?

In Pennsylvania, you can’t vote if you are currently incarcerated after being convicted of a felony.

But you can register and vote if you are in jail while awaiting or undergoing trial, are incarcerated on a misdemeanor, or are out of prison — including being on probation, parole, or house arrest.

Do I need a Pennsylvania driver’s license to register to vote?

No. If you do have a driver’s license or a state ID, that makes the process easier — for example, the signature you have on file with PennDOT is transferred over to your voter registration. But if you don’t have a license or state ID, you can still register and vote, including by using your social security number and submitting a signature through an online file upload or paper form.

Do I need to show ID?

The first time you vote in a precinct, you need to show identification, such as a Pennsylvania driver’s license, U.S. passport, or student ID.

That means that new voters need to show ID, and you also need to show ID if you moved neighborhoods and are voting in a new precinct.

What if I have trouble registering to vote?

The most direct way to get help is to contact your county elections office. In Philly, you can call (215) 686-VOTE.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections and runs the voter registration system, can also help at 1-877-VOTES-PA.

Do I have to register with a political party? Do I have to vote for that party on Nov. 8?

You don’t have to register with a political party. But know that Pennsylvania has “closed primaries” — only people who are registered as Democrats can vote in that party’s primary elections, and only registered Republicans can vote in their primaries.

When it comes to general elections, though, everyone can vote and pick from any of the available candidates. Regardless of which party you’re registered with, everyone receives the same ballot and can vote for anyone they want. And remember: Your vote is secret! Nobody knows whom you voted for.