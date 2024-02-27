Fewer Black men are voting and these Philly Council members want to change that

For the first time in several decades, four members of Philadelphia City Council are young Black men in their 30s. But young Black participation at the polls has noticeably declined, a trend those elected leaders fear could continue in the presidential election this November.

“What we realize in the City of Philadelphia is that young Black men are not voting,” City Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who represents Northwest Philadelphia, said Tuesday at a news conference in front of the statue of voting rights leader Octavius Catto. “We are here as Council members in their 30s... because we realize that when young Black men vote, their voices are heard.”

The initiative, organized by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’ office, aims to register 2,024 Black male voters between the ages of 18 and 40, ahead of the November election and more broadly boost turnout among Black male voters. Thomas said the four Council members along with the City Commissioners’ Office plan to hold registration events in districts around the city and at high schools.

From 2018 to 2022, turnout among Black voters declined by about 10% nationwide. In November, voter turnout in the mayoral election in majority-Black parts of Philadelphia lagged behind whiter precincts. And polls have shown particular disengagement among Black men. As Pennsylvania is poised to again play a crucial role in the presidential election, Black voter turnout in the city will be a key variable.

Young Black voters were a critical part of the coalition that sent President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020, but recent polls indicate some of that support has eroded, particularly among young Black voters.

“Black voters helped determine the past few election cycles in Philadelphia,” Thomas said. “And essentially have an impact on elections in the entire nation.”

The effort is nonpartisan though it’s led primarily by Democrats, some of whom noted the Republican Party’s efforts to appeal to more Black voters.

“It’s evident that the Republican Party and others are playing the long game,” Councilmember Jeffrey Jay Young said.

Former President Donald Trump’s allies have launched a campaign to win over more Black voters. Trump last weekend spoke to Black conservatives in South Carolina, where he made controversial comments about how he’ll appeal to Black voters.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump told a black-tie event for Black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary. “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

In the 2020 election, Trump got about 12% of the Black male vote, according to exit polls, an increase from 8% in 2016. Trump had the support of 16% of Black voters in a January NBC News poll — and 28% support among voters under 34.

Biden still has the overwhelming support of Black voters but a Pew Research Center poll showed a gender split, with only 69% of Black men approving of him compared to 84% of Black women.

Thomas said the goal is to increase Black voter turnout overall by targeting infrequent voters and potential new voters.

“We’re going to specifically target households where Black men haven’t had the best voting record,” Thomas said. “We want to try to convince them that this is the year we need to get them off the sidelines, put a little skin in the game and make sure they’re voting.

It’s unclear the scope of the initiative or resources that will be put behind it, but organizers said they welcome collaboration with groups similarly working to grow turnout in the city. Part of the effort is clearing up misinformation about who can vote, said Omar Sabir, who chairs the City Commissioners. That includes getting information on voting rights for formerly incarcerated people, he said.

“The call is being made to all Black men. We need to hear from you,” Sabir said. “If you have a criminal background, you can still vote. Once you’ve been released, if you’ve been convicted of a felony, if you have your freedom, you are eligible to vote. If you are currently incarcerated as long as you have not been convicted of a felony you are eligible to vote.”