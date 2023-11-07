After 44 years, Northeast Philly again chooses Brian O’Neill for City Council in competitive race

Brian O’Neill has represented Northeast Philadelphia in City Council for 44 years, and on Tuesday voters sent him back to City Hall for four more.

O’Neill, the only Republican on Council, defeated Democrat Gary Masino, who leads the sheet metal workers union, in the race for the 10th District, the only competitive district Council election on the ballot. His 12th term will begin in January.

The candidates each raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, and both aired ads on cable, a rarity in district Council races.

Both men are moderates within their respective parties, and the race had little to do with policy differences. Both said they supported increasing police patrols in the Northeast and wanted to focus on improving city services for the 10th District.

On the campaign trail, O’Neill, 73, touted his endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and his efforts over the years to maintain the Northeast’s suburban feel through zoning and development fights.

He attempted to tie Masino to District Attorney Larry Krasner because the sheet metal workers union donated to the progressive prosecutor’s first campaign in 2017.

Masino, 58, characterized O’Neill as an absentee Council member and said the Northeast has been neglected by City Hall under O’Neill’s watch.

The 10th District includes the Far Northeast neighborhoods of Somerton and Bustleton, and is home to many police officers and firefighters. While a majority of voters in the district are registered Democrats, many split their ticket or vote for Republicans, and the district has long been one of the most conservative areas in the city.

O’Neill, a retired lawyer who lives in Castor Gardens, held on for more than 40 years,largely by steering away from partisan politics and focusing on hyper-local issues.

His tenure was marked by a tendency to speak rarely in Council chambers while frequently attending Zoning Board of Adjustment meetings to vouch for neighbors or community groups that oppose development projects in his district.

Masino, who lives in Morrell Park, is a third-generation sheet metal worker, and his wife was in the electricians union. He said during the campaign that he would resign from his union post if he wins the Council race.

O’Neill has survived challenges from Democrats before, but he acknowledged during the campaign that Masino’s run was particularly threatening because of the amount of money he could raise from the trades unions.