Early voting is coming to neighborhoods across Philadelphia.
City elections officials are set to approve a plan next week to open 15 satellite elections offices — 14 are in public schools, one is in the Liacouras Center at Temple University — where voters can request, receive, fill out, and submit a mail ballot in one stop. People can also visit the offices to register to vote, request a mail ballot to take home and submit later, or to drop off a completed mail ballot.
Those 15 temporary satellite offices are in addition to the two permanent elections offices, one in City Hall and one on Columbus Boulevard at Spring Garden Street.
Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia city commissioners, will propose the plan at Wednesday’s meeting of the elections board. It is almost certain to pass.
All 17 offices would be open seven days a week beginning Sept. 29 and running through Election Day on Nov. 3, Deeley’s office said Friday. They would be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays.
This is the first year any Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail, and election law now also requires counties to provide mail ballots on demand to voters who request them in person. That allows for a kind of in-person early voting, and the Pennsylvania Department of State has encouraged counties to open satellite elections offices to make it easier for voters to vote early.
Several suburban counties, as well as Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh and surrounding suburbs, are also planning to open multiple early voting sites.
“With these offices, we could make it easier and much more convenient for the voters of Philadelphia to exercise their vote and have their voice heard this fall,” Deeley said in a statement.