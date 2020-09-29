Early voting has come to the biggest city in one of the country’s most critical battleground states.
Philadelphia on Tuesday opened the first of 15 new satellite elections offices in the city where voters can request, receive, fill out, and submit a mail ballot in one stop. People can also visit the offices to register to vote, request a mail ballot to take home and submit later, or to drop off a completed mail ballot.
“It’s a mail-in vote without having to use the mail,” Lisa Deeley, the city’s top elections official, said Tuesday morning outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University, where one of the new offices is located. The others are in public schools.
Priscilla Bennett, of North Philadelphia, cast the first mail vote at the new offices during a news conference at the Liacouras Center with city elections officials. In a matter of minutes, Bennett submitted an application for a mail ballot, had it processed and printed by election workers, and filled out and submitted her vote.
Asked who she voted for in a city where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans, she said: “You know it wasn’t Trump, right?”
“We can’t have four more years of this foolishness that he continues to amplify,” Bennett, a teacher, said of Trump.
This is the first year any Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail, and election law now also requires counties to provide mail ballots on demand to voters who request them in person. That allows for a kind of in-person early voting, and the Pennsylvania Department of State has encouraged counties to open satellite elections offices to make it easier for voters to vote early.
The voting starts as polls consistently show Democratic nominee Joe Biden holding a strong lead nationally, and a smaller but steady edge in Pennsylvania, one of a handful of states likely to decide the outcome of the contest between him and President Donald Trump.
The 15 temporary satellite offices are in addition to the two permanent elections offices, one in City Hall and one on Columbus Boulevard at Spring Garden Street. The first six were opening Tuesday, and the main office in City Hall also began allowing this type of in-person mail voting. The remaining elections offices will be opened in stages at later dates.
The offices will be open seven days a week running through Election Day on Nov. 3. They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Mail ballots must be requested by one week before Election Day, so in that final week, the offices can be used to drop off completed ballots, but not to apply for new ones.
Several suburban counties, as well as Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh and surrounding suburbs, are also planning to open multiple early voting sites.
This is a developing story and will be updated.