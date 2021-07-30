Philadelphia elections officials signaled Friday they won’t participate in a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election that’s being spearheaded by a top Trump ally in the Pennsylvania legislature, setting the stage for a potential legal fight.

In a draft letter, Lisa Deeley, Philadelphia’s top elections official, wrote Friday that the city’s election system is “fair and secure” and warned that State Sen. Doug Mastriano’s inquiry would cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and throw upcoming elections into chaos.

Philadelphia’s three-member City Commissioners board is expected to vote later Friday morning to send the letter.

The letter comes weeks after Mastriano (R., Franklin), a likely candidate for governor who has spread former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election, asked Philadelphia and two other counties for a broad range of election equipment and materials as he launches a review of the 2020 election and 2021 primary election.

Tioga and York Counties, both led by Republicans, have said they won’t turn over the materials.

Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state directed counties not to comply, saying that permitting third-party access to election equipment was a security risk and would force the counties to buy new systems.

Mastriano warned at the time that the committee he leads would consider issuing subpoenas for the materials if the counties didn’t comply. He told a central Pennsylvania radio station on Wednesday that he plans to convene a meeting of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee as soon as next week to vote on the subpoenas. That committee typically doesn’t oversee election issues, which are the purview of a different committee. The Senate also has a special committee this year to examine election issues and make recommendations for legislation.

Deeley, a Democrat, wrote in the draft letter that the city has already completed an audit of the 2020 election, as required by law, and also conducted a “risk-limiting” audit, a gold-standard method of checking a random sample of paper ballots.

She noted that multiple courts have “confirmed that there has been no evidence of any election malfeasance.”

What’s more, Mastriano’s pursuit of an Arizona-style “audit” would result in the decertification of Philadelphia’s election equipment and could cost more than $35 million, Deeley said.

Replacing the voting system and equipment “would likely take over a year” to complete and “render it impossible” for Philadelphia to conduct the November election and May 2022 primary election, according to the letter.

“The board cannot agree to the undertaking of your proposed review of the county’s election equipment,” the letter says. “Among other things, there is no claim that Philadelphia County’s election systems or processes were compromised nor is there any basis to jeopardize the constitutionally mandated secrecy of the votes cast by City of Philadelphia residents, to expose the taxpayers of the city to tens of millions of dollars in additional and unanticipated expenses, or to risk the very ability of Philadelphians to cast ballots in future elections if Philadelphia’s system was decertified.”

Staff writer Jonathan Lai contributed to this article.

