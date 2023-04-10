The Philadelphia Board of Ethics just sued a super PAC supporting Jeff Brown for mayor

The Philadelphia Board of Ethics on Monday sued a super PAC and nonprofit supporting Jeff Brown’s bid for mayor, accusing him of coordinating with them, a violation of the city’s campaign finance law.

The board asked a Common Pleas Court judge to issue an emergency order putting an end to that alleged infraction. A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Shane Creamer, executive director for the Board of Ethics, said Brown “engaged in extensive fundraising” for the super PAC, For A Better Philadelphia, and a nonprofit by the same name that donated to the super PAC.

Creamer said the board told the super PAC on March 30 to stop making expenditures.

Advertisement

“This, I think, arguably is the worst type of coordination, where the candidate is directing donors directly to the outside spending group and getting money to the spending group directly — in this case to a dark money group so the public doesn’t even know it’s happening,” Creamer said.

Brown’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Board of Ethics says Brown’s alleged coordination means spending from the super PAC and the nonprofit should not have exceeded the city’s limit, which was originally $12,600 for political action committees but doubled to $25,200 because of self-funding by some candidates.

Super PACs can raise donations and spend that money well beyond the city’s campaign finance limits as long as they don’t coordinate with candidates or campaigns.

Brown’s campaign was the first to exploit a loophole in the city’s campaign finance law that allows nonprofits to donate to super PACs without the nonprofits having to disclose their donors as long as the money is spent more than 50 days before the election they are trying to influence.

Three nonprofits donated $2,975,000 to For A Better Philadelphia, the super PAC supporting Brown, last year — accounting for 96% of the PAC’s fundraising in 2022 and 2023.

More than $2.4 million of that money came from a nonprofit registered as For A Better Philadelphia with the Pennsylvania Department of State last year. The rest came from two established super PACs based in Washington — MAP USA and Patriot Majority USA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.