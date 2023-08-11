Working Families Party candidate drops out of race for Philadelphia city commissioner

A progressive third-party candidate who was running to administer Philadelphia elections withdrew from the race Thursday, all but ensuring the Republican incumbent will return to the board.

Jarrett Smith, a member of the Working Families Party who was trying to unseat Seth Bluestein, the only Republican city commissioner, was facing a challenge that was filed by a bipartisan trio of voters who said Smith did not file a financial disclosure form with the correct office.

» READ MORE: Centrists back Seth Bluestein for Philly city commissioner, with an eye to 2024

Smith confirmed the error in a statement Friday, saying running for office “is difficult by design in Philadelphia.”

Advertisement

“This system is set up to intimidate and confuse people outside of the political class who choose to fight for their communities by running for office,” he said, adding: “Our mission to achieve equitable ballot access and a properly served electorate in Philadelphia is not over.”

The news is a blow to the labor-aligned Working Families Party, which backed a slate of three candidates running for seats in city government that are reserved for members of the nondominant party. Those seats ― one in the city commissioners office and two on City Council ― had traditionally been held by Republicans, until 2019, when Working Families Party member Kendra Brooks won a seat on Council.

Brooks and her running mate, Nicolas O’Rourke, are also facing challenges to their candidacy. A hearing on those matters is scheduled for Friday.

Smith’s withdraw means the three city commissioner seats will likely be filled by incumbents ahead of the 2024 presidential election, when Pennsylvania will be a critical battleground.

Bluestein, as well as Democrats Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, are now the only candidates on the November general election ballot. The Working Families Party could attempt to put another candidate on the ballot to replace Smith, but a spokesperson for the party said that was unlikely.

» READ MORE: Philly’s incumbent elections officials won their uncontested primary elections. Now the real fight begins.

Had Smith remained, the race would have pitted a progressive former labor lobbyist without experience administering elections against Bluestein, who worked for a decade in the city commissioners office and played a key role in the 2020 presidential election.

He was a top aide to Al Schmidt, the former Republican city commissioner who vocally rejected former President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud in Philadelphia. Bluestein faced death threats and harassment for defending the city’s election. Schmidt is now the top election official in Pennsylvania, a post he was appointed to by Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

Like Schmidt, Bluestein has drawn support not only from Republicans, but also from some Democrats. They argued that having a member of the GOP on Philadelphia’s board of elections lends credibility to the panel should national Republicans question the administration of the 2024 election.

But the Working Families Party and Smith said no one associated with the Republican Party should oversee elections in Philadelphia given the GOP’s alignment with the election denial movement.

“We are talking about a time in which we live in where our democracy is under attack,” Smith said during a news conference late last month, adding: “What is even scarier is that in this time with the attacks on our democracy, that our minority seat in the commissioners office is being held by a Republican.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.