So you have a mail ballot for the primary? Here’s where to drop it off.

Fret not, dear mail-voter, here’s a list of the 25 dropboxes for your ballot scattered across the city.

Kevin Richardson, administrator with Philadelphia City Commissioner, looks through a stack of mail ballots in 2022.Read moreALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer

President Joe Biden ordering an Italian hoagie at a Philadelphia Wawa can only mean one thing: There’s an election around the corner. In this case, it’s the Pennsylvania primary Tuesday.

In addition to the presidential and Senate races, which are pretty much set, voters will whittle down the candidates for the U.S. House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state House and Senate races.

Just tuning in? That’s fine, here’s a guide to get you caught up on your party’s candidates.

Great, now you’re ready to vote. Here’s what to know about your mail ballot — this is only pertinent to people who already applied to vote this way. For those who did not, it’s in-person voting for you. Find your polling place here.

The biggest thing to know is your mail ballot needs to be received by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks don’t count, so don’t try to mail it now. Mail ballots can’t be dropped off at your local polling place either.

Fret not, dear mail-voter, here’s the list of the 25 dropboxes for your ballots scattered across the city. A reminder that unless you have a disability — and you’ve given someone else the authority to drop off your ballot — you must drop off your own ballot.

  1. City Hall (South Portal): 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19107

  2. Corner of Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street: Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19143

  3. Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Playground (formerly Chalfont Playground): 4330 Deerpath Ln., Philadelphia, PA, 19154

  4. Dorothy Emanuel Rec Center: 8500 Pickering St., Philadelphia, PA, 19150

  5. Eastern State Penitentiary: 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19130

  6. Eastwick Library: 2851 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19153

  7. Election Warehouse: 11311 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154

  8. Engine 55 Fire Station: 101 W Luzerne St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140

  9. Engine 64 Fire Station: Benner Street and Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19111

  10. Ford Police Athletic League: 609 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19148

  11. Heitzman Rec: 3645 Amber St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134

  12. Independence Branch Library: 18 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106

  13. Kendrick Recreation Center: 5822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19128

  14. Markward Playground: 400 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146

  15. Overbrook Park Library: 7422 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19151

  16. Pelbano Recreation Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152

  17. Pleasant Playground: 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19119

  18. Satellite Election Office: 4029 Market St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104

  19. Shepard Recreation Center: 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131

  20. Shissler Rec Center: 1800 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125

  21. Smith Playground: 2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145

  22. Stenton Playground: 4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140

  23. Strawberry Mansion HC: 2840 W. Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA, 19132

  24. Vogt Rec Center: 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135

  25. Voter Registration Office (Riverview Place): 520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123

There are also so-called mobile drop-off locations. These are open for limited hours.

  1. ShopRite of Oregon Avenue (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 24th Street and Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19145

  2. ShopRite of Fox Street (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 2800 Fox St., Philadelphia, PA, 19129

  3. Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 7901 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19136

Philadelphia’s collar counties have similar drop-boxes set up with the same 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Here is where to go for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.