So you have a mail ballot for the primary? Here’s where to drop it off.

President Joe Biden ordering an Italian hoagie at a Philadelphia Wawa can only mean one thing: There’s an election around the corner. In this case, it’s the Pennsylvania primary Tuesday.

In addition to the presidential and Senate races, which are pretty much set, voters will whittle down the candidates for the U.S. House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state House and Senate races.

Just tuning in? That’s fine, here’s a guide to get you caught up on your party’s candidates.

Great, now you’re ready to vote. Here’s what to know about your mail ballot — this is only pertinent to people who already applied to vote this way. For those who did not, it’s in-person voting for you. Find your polling place here.

The biggest thing to know is your mail ballot needs to be received by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks don’t count, so don’t try to mail it now. Mail ballots can’t be dropped off at your local polling place either.

Fret not, dear mail-voter, here’s the list of the 25 dropboxes for your ballots scattered across the city. A reminder that unless you have a disability — and you’ve given someone else the authority to drop off your ballot — you must drop off your own ballot.

City Hall (South Portal): 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19107 Corner of Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street: Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19143 Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Playground (formerly Chalfont Playground): 4330 Deerpath Ln., Philadelphia, PA, 19154 Dorothy Emanuel Rec Center: 8500 Pickering St., Philadelphia, PA, 19150 Eastern State Penitentiary: 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19130 Eastwick Library: 2851 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19153 Election Warehouse: 11311 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154 Engine 55 Fire Station: 101 W Luzerne St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140 Engine 64 Fire Station: Benner Street and Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19111 Ford Police Athletic League: 609 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19148 Heitzman Rec: 3645 Amber St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134 Independence Branch Library: 18 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106 Kendrick Recreation Center: 5822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19128 Markward Playground: 400 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146 Overbrook Park Library: 7422 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Pelbano Recreation Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152 Pleasant Playground: 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19119 Satellite Election Office: 4029 Market St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104 Shepard Recreation Center: 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131 Shissler Rec Center: 1800 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125 Smith Playground: 2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145 Stenton Playground: 4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140 Strawberry Mansion HC: 2840 W. Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA, 19132 Vogt Rec Center: 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135 Voter Registration Office (Riverview Place): 520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123

There are also so-called mobile drop-off locations. These are open for limited hours.

ShopRite of Oregon Avenue (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 24th Street and Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19145 ShopRite of Fox Street (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 2800 Fox St., Philadelphia, PA, 19129 Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 7901 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19136

Philadelphia’s collar counties have similar drop-boxes set up with the same 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Here is where to go for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.