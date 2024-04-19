So you have a mail ballot for the primary? Here’s where to drop it off.
Fret not, dear mail-voter, here’s a list of the 25 dropboxes for your ballot scattered across the city.
President Joe Biden ordering an Italian hoagie at a Philadelphia Wawa can only mean one thing: There’s an election around the corner. In this case, it’s the Pennsylvania primary Tuesday.
In addition to the presidential and Senate races, which are pretty much set, voters will whittle down the candidates for the U.S. House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state House and Senate races.
Just tuning in? That’s fine, here’s a guide to get you caught up on your party’s candidates.
» READ MORE: The 2024 Pennsylvania Primary voters guide
Great, now you’re ready to vote. Here’s what to know about your mail ballot — this is only pertinent to people who already applied to vote this way. For those who did not, it’s in-person voting for you. Find your polling place here.
The biggest thing to know is your mail ballot needs to be received by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks don’t count, so don’t try to mail it now. Mail ballots can’t be dropped off at your local polling place either.
Fret not, dear mail-voter, here’s the list of the 25 dropboxes for your ballots scattered across the city. A reminder that unless you have a disability — and you’ve given someone else the authority to drop off your ballot — you must drop off your own ballot.
City Hall (South Portal): 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19107
Corner of Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street: Kingsessing Avenue and South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19143
Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Playground (formerly Chalfont Playground): 4330 Deerpath Ln., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
Dorothy Emanuel Rec Center: 8500 Pickering St., Philadelphia, PA, 19150
Eastern State Penitentiary: 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19130
Eastwick Library: 2851 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19153
Election Warehouse: 11311 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154
Engine 55 Fire Station: 101 W Luzerne St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140
Engine 64 Fire Station: Benner Street and Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19111
Ford Police Athletic League: 609 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19148
Heitzman Rec: 3645 Amber St., Philadelphia, PA, 19134
Independence Branch Library: 18 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106
Kendrick Recreation Center: 5822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19128
Markward Playground: 400 S. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA, 19146
Overbrook Park Library: 7422 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
Pelbano Recreation Center: 8101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152
Pleasant Playground: 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19119
Satellite Election Office: 4029 Market St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104
Shepard Recreation Center: 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19131
Shissler Rec Center: 1800 Blair St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
Smith Playground: 2100 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19145
Stenton Playground: 4600 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140
Strawberry Mansion HC: 2840 W. Dauphin St., Philadelphia, PA, 19132
Vogt Rec Center: 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19135
Voter Registration Office (Riverview Place): 520 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123
There are also so-called mobile drop-off locations. These are open for limited hours.
ShopRite of Oregon Avenue (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 24th Street and Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19145
ShopRite of Fox Street (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 2800 Fox St., Philadelphia, PA, 19129
Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): 7901 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19136
Philadelphia’s collar counties have similar drop-boxes set up with the same 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Here is where to go for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.