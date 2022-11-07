Philadelphia elections officials improperly scaled back a process they had used to catch possible double votes before they were counted, a city judge ruled Monday — but she did not order them to reinstate it, saying it was too late to do so.

In a withering 13-page opinion, Common Pleas Court Judge Anne Marie Coyle said city elections officials had been wrong to remove the process known as “poll book reconciliation” — a means of flagging mail ballots submitted by voters who also voted in person — that the city had previously used during the counting of mail ballots.

“The cumulative evidence demonstrates [they] have unwisely discounted the inherent fraud detection value that [the process] has afforded the City of Philadelphia even in its unimproved and imperfect state,” she wrote, as well as the deterrence effect the process may have on any voter who would try to vote twice.

But an injunction requested by Republicans last week “has been filed too close in time to the upcoming general election,” Coyle said. In describing her reasoning, she said requiring the city to reinstate its procedure “would be detrimental to the efficient administration of the 2022 General Election” and “is not remotely feasible at this late date.”

The Republicans who sued the city, supported by a national GOP election law group formed by Karl Rove and Bill Barr, immediately appealed Coyle’s decision to Commonwealth Court.

The poll book reconciliation process identified a few dozen accidental double votes in the 2020 elections and none in the three elections since.

This year, city elections officials had announced they intended to do what Pennsylvania’s other counties do: carry out poll book reconciliation after the count to speed up the tallying of votes.

The city’s three-member board of elections, the city commissioners, maintained that poll book reconciliation is no longer necessary and that state law doesn’t require them to do it during the vote count. The labor-intensive and time-consuming work requires a pause in the counting process that can sometimes take a day or more.

The city’s old process of conducting reconciliation during the vote count went above and beyond what was required by law, the commissioners say. They argue the lawsuit unfairly targeted them for simply scaling back to what other counties already do.

“As we all know, Philadelphia was the target of complaints about not canvassing ballots as quickly as other counties because we were going the extra mile,” Seth Bluestein, the sole Republican commissioner, said when the board approved its vote-counting procedures Wednesday. He attributed the lack of double votes in recent elections to increased voter familiarity with mail voting, better poll worker training, and improved procedures: “The results of those efforts demonstrate that this additional work is neither necessary nor helpful any longer.”

But Coyle, siding with the Republicans, disagreed, saying the commissioners had failed to consider the true value of mid-count poll book reconciliation as a means of detecting fraud. Further, she added, they had actually encouraged fraudulent voting by announcing their plans so close to Election Day.

They “failed to consider the harm to public perception of our electoral process that could reasonably result from [their] late date public announcement of their previously publicly touted pool book [reconciliation] process,” the judge wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.