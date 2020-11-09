Former Vice President Joe Biden was able to flip Pennsylvania back to the Democratic column largely through overwhelming support in Philadelphia and its four suburban counties.
Biden received 59% of the vote in the suburbs, compared with Hillary Clinton’s 55% share in 2016. He also defeated President Donald Trump by more than 283,000 votes, an improvement of about 95,000 votes over Clinton’s margin in 2016.
Suburban turnout was also high. As of Monday, more than 1.5 million votes were cast in the suburbs, an increase of 173,000 votes from 2016.
Biden also won 81% of the vote in heavily Democratic Philadelphia, but his lead over Trump — roughly 443,000 votes as of Monday — is about 14,000 less than Clinton’s margin in 2016. If that trend holds, the Democratic candidate’s margin will have fallen in two straight presidential elections from its high in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012.
As the counting of mail ballots continues in Pennsylvania, here’s the latest breakdown of votes by suburban counties and city wards.