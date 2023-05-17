Christy Brady leads Democratic primary race for City Controller

Christy Brady is leading the Democratic primary for City Controller, likely cementing her role as the next elected controller in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by about seven to one.

Brady, no relation to former Congressman and Democratic Party chair Bob Brady, was favored to win and had the backing of the party and two unions representing city government employees as well as several groups representing building trade laborers.

While Brady was up by 14 points with 77% of the vote in shortly after midnight, she wasn’t quite ready to claim victory yet. “I’ve never done this before,” she said.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m thrilled that everyone believed in my abilities and I’m grateful for everyone that helped me.”

Brady worked at the Controller’s office for nearly three decades before making her bid to serve as the city’s chief financial officer. She rose from an entry-level position to a deputy controller before Mayor Jim Kenney appointed her acting controller in November after her former boss Rebecca Rhynhart stepped down to run an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

Chet Herbet, Brady’s uncle who got Brady her first job in the controller’s office, said he’s confident his niece will do well in the role.

“She was very taken to the job,” said Herbert, who worked in the office as an accountant for 37 years. “I knew she’d be very good at it because she’s very intelligent, she’s very educated, and she wanted to learn.”

Cousin Lauren Dana David, Herbert’s daughter, said Brady is not political at all.

“So it’s a whole new beginning for Christie, because she was never politically motivated,” David said. “But she just found herself at the head of the office.”

David recounted her connection to Christy, remembering how Brady moved in with their grandparents after graduating from college. Their grandfather was a sprinkler fitter who operated a union contracting company, forging Brady’s connection with organized labor.

The elected officials are the ones who make the news, but Brady has an advantage with experience on the ground, her uncle said.

“The civil service people are there to do a job, and that’s the work Christy was doing,” said Herbert. “She will do an excellent job.”

The labor presence was strong at Brady’s election night party. She was endorsed by the Building Trades Council, the AFL-CIO and both unions representing city employees.

Daniel Bauder, president of the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, said an endorsement for Brady was nearly unanimous.

“Christy was very impressive with both her background, but also her depth of knowledge about the office, what it does and what it can do, especially to help working people,” said Bauder.

David Clavin is the political chair for the Sprinkler Fitters Local 692. “It’s the power of organized labor,” he said of their support for Brady. “We get it out.”

Even before she officially declared her candidacy, Brady was already the favorite candidate. In January, she filed a lawsuit to settle the legal debate over whether she’d have to step down from her post to run a political campaign. Though she was appointed and not elected, a judge ruled that Brady did have to resign.

At her candidacy announcement in February, Brady said she planned to prioritize public safety and government accountability.

Alexandra Hunt, an ex-Congressional candidate and public health researcher, came in a distant second. John Thomas, a former deputy controller, came in last.

Aaron Bashir will be her Republican challenger in November’s general election.