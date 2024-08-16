How to get presidential debate tickets to the National Constitution Center

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate next month in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center in an event hosted by ABC News, the network announced Friday.

It will all go down Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., and will be aired live on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu. World News Tonight managing editor and anchor David Muir and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis will moderate.

Want to go to the debate? Right now, there are few details available for people who want to attend.

ABC has not said whether there will be an audience at the debate, and no information about how folks can attend has been announced.

ABC News did not respond to request for comment. The National Constitution Center said ABC News will determine whether there will be an audience and how to attend.

It is possible that the Philadelphia-based debate won’t have an audience. When Trump and President Joe Biden debated in Atlanta in June on CNN, there was no in-person audience, marking the first presidential debate without one since 1960, the New York Times reported, when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon participated in the first televised debates.

Biden’s shaky performance at the June debate was highly criticized, and ultimately contributed to his decision to drop out of the presidential race last month. On the same day Biden announced he would not seek reelection, he endorsed Harris for the Democratic nominee, and she formally secured the nomination earlier this month.

Further information about how the Philadelphia debate will work is expected to come in the weeks leading up to Sept. 10.

The National Constitution Center, meanwhile, has hosted similar high-profile events in the past. In 2008, it hosted the Democratic primary debate betweenthen-Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and also served as the location of ABC News Town Halls for Trump and Biden in 2020.

“We are honored to be selected,” the National Constitution Center’s President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement on Friday. “The National Constitution Center’s mission is to model civil dialogue … Presidential debates are a meaningful opportunity for all Americans to learn more about the principles that define American democracy.”