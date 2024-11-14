How The Inquirer covered the 2024 presidential election | Behind the scenes video

Long before all eyes were set on Pennsylvania, The Inquirer’s reporters were hard at work.

Coverage of the 2024 presidential election began far before polls closed on Election Day and the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump was called. Months before an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa., before Gov. Josh Shapiro came close to becoming Harris’ VP pick, and before the two candidates held a debate at the National Constitution Center, Inquirer reporters were on the ground talking to voters, listening to the candidates and providing live updates on a race unprecedented and playing out in the battleground that is our backyard.

In this behind-the-scenes video, follow The Inquirer’s reporters as their final week on the campaign trail covering Trump and Harris unfolds.