The Republican National Convention begins Monday night, offering President Donald Trump and his party the chance to offer a rebuttal to scathing attacks tossed out by prominent Democrats — including former President Barack Obama — during their own convention last week.
Unlike the Zoom-style convention Democrats aired last week, Republicans say they are opting for a mostly live event that will look and feel similar to gatherings in years past, though obviously with less people. It will culminate with Trump delivering his acceptance speech as the party’s official nominee Thursday night in the South Lawn of the White House, a major break from presidential norms that have seen candidates keep the office of the president and the campaign separate.
After initially pulling out of North Carolina due to coronavirus restrictions, much of the convention will be held across several federally owned venues. That includes Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. and the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C., which is just around the corner from the Trump International Hotel (which increased its rates for the nights of the convention, according to the Daily Beast).
While Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s oldest son, is the featured speaker Monday night, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell is also scheduled to deliver a speech on the opening night of the convention.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention:
Like last week’s Democratic convention, the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and last two hours.
The convention will stream live on the RNC’s website and across all their social media channels. In Philadelphia, it will also air live on NBC, ABC, CBS, and WHYY, with most networks opting to carry the final hour beginning at 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also offer live coverage starting hours before the event begins, each offering their own analysis.
Comcast Xfinity X1 subscribers can watch all the programming by simply saying “RNC” into their remote.
On Sunday, Republicans released a list of the major speakers each night, but suggested there might be a surprise or two. Speakers expected to take part in Monday night’s convention, in no apparent order, include:
- Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik
- Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
- Mountain Mudd Espresso owner Tanya Weinreis
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple charged after pointing guns (including what appeared to be an assault rifle) at Black Lives Matter protesters
- Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
- Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan
- Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
- Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise
- Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell
- Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump, Jr.
The Republican National Convention will take place over four nights this week, from Monday to Thursday. Convention programming is scheduled to air live each night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.
Here are the most notable speakers for the remaining nights of the convention, including local lawmakers:
- Tuesday: First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Eric Trump
- Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst
- Thursday: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew
While the Democrat’s convention included a ideology-diverse array of speakers (including two former presidents) and a handful of Republicans, there are a number of high-profile Republicans that aren’t scheduled to speak at this week’s convention.
President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, and former Vice President Dick Cheney aren’t on the schedule, which isn’t all that surprising considering none spoke on behalf of Trump in 2016 (Bush’s Secretary of State, Colin Powell, spoke at the Democratic National Convention).
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who currently holds the third-highest position in Republican House leadership, it currently not slated to speak. Neither is Utah. Sen. Mitt Romney, though that’s hardly surprising considering he’s the sole Republican to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.
While political conventions have largely grown into television events designed to promote political parties and their leaders, the business of the convention includes formally nominating the primary winner — in this case, Trump — as the party’s official presidential nominee. That roll call vote (with a reduced delegate count due to coronavirus regulation) will take place in-person tonight in Charlotte, N.C.
Another important function that usually takes place is formalizing a party platform. On Sunday, Republicans announced due to the “scaled back” convention they will adjourn without adopting a new platform. Instead, according to a new resolution, Republicans “will continue to enthusiastically support” Trump and his agenda.