The Republican National Convention enters its third night on Wednesday hoping there won’t need to be any last second changes to the speaker lineup.
Just minutes before the convention began its second night on Tuesday, Republicans announced a video featuring Mary Ann Mendoza — whose son was killed in 2014 in a car accident with a immigrant in the country illegally — would no longer air after she promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter.
Headlining Wednesday night’s primetime programming is Vice President Mike Pence, who will deliver a speech live from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem that would later become the country’s national anthem.
Also scheduled to speak Wednesday night is top Trump advisor and South Jersey native native Kellyanne Conway, who announced on Sunday she will be leaving the White House at the end of the month
Conway’s family has drawn considerable media attention due to their opposition of Trump. George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband and a longtime Republican lawyer, has been an outspoken critic of the president, and among other things labeled Trump as “evil” and a “racist.”
“We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Conway wrote of herself and her husband in a statement.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention:
The third night of the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and last two and a half hours.
The convention will stream live on the RNC’s website and across all their social media channels. In Philadelphia, it will also air live on NBC, ABC, CBS, and WHYY, with most networks opting to carry the final hour beginning at 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also offer live coverage starting hours before the event begins, each offering their own analysis.
Comcast Xfinity X1 subscribers can watch all the programming by simply saying “RNC” into their remote.
Notable speakers highlighted by Republicans expected to take part Wednesday night, in no apparent order, include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
- Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw
- New York Rep. Elise Stefanik
- New York Rep. Lee Zeldin
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president
- Keith Kellogg, the vice president’s national security adviser
- North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn
- Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson
- Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and a campaign advisor on Trump’s re-election campaign
The Republican National Convention will take place over four nights this week, from Monday to Thursday. Convention programming is scheduled to air live each night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.
On the final night of the convention Thursday, President Trump will deliver his official acceptance speech for the Republican nomination. He will be introduced by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who serves as one of his senior advisors.
Also scheduled to speak Thursday night is New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who bolted from the party back in December and pledged his “undying support” to Trump.
While the Democrat’s convention included a ideology-diverse array of speakers (including two former presidents) and a handful of Republicans, a number of high-profile Republicans are notably absent from this weeks convention.
President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, and former Vice President Dick Cheney aren’t on the schedule, which isn’t all that surprising considering none spoke on behalf of Trump in 2016 (Bush’s Secretary of State, Colin Powell, spoke at the Democratic National Convention).
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who currently holds the third-highest position in Republican House leadership, it currently not slated to speak. Neither is Utah. Sen. Mitt Romney, the party’s presidential nominee in 2012, though that’s hardly surprising considering he’s the sole Republican to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.
While political conventions have largely grown into television events designed to promote political parties and their leaders, the business of the convention includes formally nominating the primary winner — in this case, Trump — as the party’s official presidential nominee. That roll call vote (with a reduced delegate count due to coronavirus regulation) took place in Charlotte on Monday
Another important function that usually takes place is formalizing a party platform. On Sunday, Republicans announced due to the “scaled back” convention they will adjourn without adopting a new platform. Instead, according to a new resolution, Republicans “will continue to enthusiastically support” Trump and his agenda.