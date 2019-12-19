WASHINGTON — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew was heading to the White House on Thursday afternoon, a day after the Democratic congressman voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Van Drew’s White House visit comes as he is widely expected to become a Republican, joining a rare group of party defectors. Former Alabama Rep. Parker Griffith, a longtime Democrat, became a Republican in 2009, only to lose in a GOP primary next year. That same election cycle, Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Arlen Specter bolted to the Democrats before losing the 2010 primary to Joe Sestak.
Van Drew’s vocal opposition to impeachment enraged Democratic leaders and activists, and prompted plans for him to switch parties and seek reelection as a Republican.
Van Drew, who confirmed the White House visit, voted against both articles of impeachment late Wednesday, disagreeing with the vast majority of his Democratic colleagues, who maintained that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress. He was one of only two Democrats to vote against the former charge, and one of only three to vote against the latter.
During the daylong impeachment debate Wednesday Van Drew sat with Republicans on the House floor, shaking hands with GOP lawmakers and congratulating their leaders after their strident defenses of Trump.
After voting, Van Drew declined to say if he was still switching parties, saying an announcement will come “in a very few days," according to a Politico reporter.
On Dec. 11, Van Drew learned from an internal poll just how much his stance on impeachment imperiled his chances to win a Democratic primary. He proceeded to cut off contact with key allies, and two days later was at the White House to discuss plans to become a Republican.
The New Jersey Democrat may have hoped defecting to the GOP would ease his path to reelection in a conservative-leaning district. But local Republicans have hardly been welcoming, questioning Van Drew’s mostly liberal voting record and relationship with the state’s Democratic machine.
“He will have to prove he is with us on more than just the issue of impeachment,” Jacci Vigilante, chair of the Gloucester County GOP, said recently.
All three Republican candidates who were running for his seat will stay in the race, but if Trump formally endorses Van Drew, that could change things for some candidates.
“I’ll stay in until anything’s official,” Brian Fitzherbert, a Republican candidate for Van Drew’s seat, said recently. “We’ll see what happens.”
Trump has fired off a couple of tweets lauding Van Drew, but it remains to be seen how hard he would campaign for the longtime Democrat in a Republican primary.
Meanwhile, Montclair State University professor Brigid Callahan Harrison has already announced she will run in a Democratic primary. Harrison, a longtime resident of the district, has already gotten support from state Senate President Steven Sweeney and six local Democratic Party chairs.
Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, a Democrat, plans to announce her candidacy Friday, and Amy Kennedy, a former public school teacher and wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D., R.I.), has announced an exploratory committee for the seat.
On Tuesday, all the county Democratic chairs in his congressional district demanded Van Drew return campaign cash that was given to him as a Democrat. “It’s time for Van Drew to man up and do the right thing for once,” they said in a joint statement, "and return every dime he received since he sold us out.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.