A second Georgia senate seat is up for grabs Tuesday night, thanks to a special election to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the incumbent, but has been pushed to the far right thanks to a challenge from former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins. That has allowed Raphael Warnock, a prominent Black preacher who is the pastor of Atlanta’s storied Ebenezer Baptist Church, the opportunity to win the seat away from Republicans. Polls show Warnock leading the crowded field heading into Election Day, but could fail to garner enough votes to prevent a runoff thanks to a challenge from Democrat Matt Lieberman, the son of former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman.