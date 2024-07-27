Josh Shapiro campaigned for Harris in Carlisle but remained mum on his VP prospects

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, riding high on Democratic momentum, energized supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally Saturday in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Shapiro is feeding off of national Democratic fervor — as well as a personal boost as one of Harris’ potential running mates. He has neither confirmed nor denied his interest in the role, and he’s reported to be one of several candidates in contention. Dozens of Pennsylvania Democrats have thrown their support behind Shapiro for VP, with the Philadelphia Democratic Party taking the unusual move of endorsing him for the second-in-command spot.

The Harris campaign event had originally been a canvass kick-off for supporters to prepare to knock on voters’ doors or phone bank. But it grew to a 300-person rally, headlined by Shapiro in a county that former President Donald Trump won by 10 points in 2020.

Shapiro focused his stump speech for Harris on the differences he sees between Trump and the vice president, as well as a laundry list of Democratic ideals Harris will protect.

“Every step of the way, Kamala Harris has fought for freedom. She has fought for opportunity, and she has delivered results,” Shapiro said to the crowd, already waving Harris campaign signs less than a week since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. “Let me tell you something, that’s a hell of a contrast with the guy she’s running against.”

The Harris campaign said they registered 8,000 Pennsylvanians to volunteer for the campaign since Sunday, which they said translates to a new excitement in the race.

Several rally attendees said they’re feeling the new energy since Harris took over as the presumptive nominee.

Bailey Clayville, 14, of Carlisle, came to the rally with her mom, Sarah Clayville, 48, who is a public school teacher. They both said they supported Biden, but are excited to see Harris as the first female president.

Bailey Clayville said her peers are excited, even though they can’t vote. She still plans to knock on doors with her mom for Harris, and she would have made a “Kamala is brat” T-shirt if they had more time. Brat is an album by pop artist Charli XCX and has become a vehicle to generate online excitement among young people.

“I’m surprised more of my friends aren’t here,” Bailey Clayville added.

Kathy Sundberg, 73, of Mechanicsburg, said Harris will be more successful than Hillary Clinton, the failed 2016 Democratic nominee.

“I think Hillary felt like she had to be stately and like the men, and she couldn’t show her personality,” Sundberg added. “Harris comes right at ‘em. That’s what I love.”

Several attendees also said they love Shapiro and don’t want him to leave Pennsylvania so early into his first term. But they would be happy for him if he’s the vice presidential pick.

“In a way, we don’t [want to lose him],” said Alan Vandersloot, 74, of Carlisle, who was wearing his 2022 Shapiro Squad T-shirt. “But if [Harris] decides he’s the best choice, we’re all for it.”

Shapiro did not take questions and did not comment on whether he was to be the nation’s second-most-powerful official. He has previously said Harris has a “deeply personal” decision to make on who her running mate should be and it should be void of outside pressure.