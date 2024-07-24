Philly Dems take unusual step of endorsing Josh Shapiro for VP

It’s clear by now that Philadelphia Democratic chair Bob Brady and area Democrats really want Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

And in a Tuesday vote, the city party made that endorsement official.

“I’m talking to anybody that will listen to me,” Brady said. “We’re pushing him and we endorsed him unanimously last night.”

Brady said the big choice Harris has to make now is for vice president. Shapiro is one of several candidates under consideration.

The city party, as well as the state party, on Monday unanimously endorsed Harris to become the Democratic nominee and face former President Donald Trump in November. So did all of the state’s Democratic delegates, helping to put her over the threshold to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

Given presidential candidates have long selected their own running mates, it’s a bit unconventional for city Democrats to endorse someone who isn’t in the race yet.

Sharon Vaughn, the 42nd Ward leader, was one of three ward leaders to second Brady’s motion to make the unique move to endorse a vice presidential candidate. She said she was excited to support Harris’ historic candidacy, and noted that Shapiro would also make history if he became vice president because he is Jewish. She said she hopes America is ready for it.

“I would love to see this match,” Vaughn said. “[Shapiro’s] been doing some really good things in Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro, one of several candidates on a short list for vice president, has not denied an interest in the job but hasn’t confirmed interest, either. He said Tuesday he has not submitted paperwork for a vetting.

It’s unclear what the timeline may be for Harris to select a running mate but the DNC announced this week it would aim to conclude electronic voting by Aug. 7 in order to meet ballot deadlines in some states. That timeline could push Harris to vet and select a vice presidential pick in the next 15 days.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

”Sooner rather than later would be better,” Brady said, noting former President Donald Trump has selected his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. “They’ve got a VP campaigning, JD, PJ, whatever the bearded-guy’s name is, so we want Josh out there, he’s a great campaigner. But it’s Kamala’s choice.”

Shapiro says it’s Harris’ decision

Shapiro, for his part, expressed appreciation for the Philadelphia Democratic Party’s unusual endorsement of his vice presidency, but said Harris shouldn’t feed into politics when making her decision.

”The Vice President now has a deeply personal decision to make,” Shapiro said at a news conference in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, repeating what he’s said for days following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out. “That is a deeply personal decision that should be made free from any political pressure.”

When asked whether his team had received any outreach to vet him as a potential running mate, Shapiro referred questions to the Harris campaign.

The governor said that when he spoke to Harris on Sunday, after Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race, she sought Shapiro’s endorsement and asked for advice on defeating Trump in Pennsylvania,

”That’s all we discussed,” he said, “and she and I have not spoken since then.”

Staff writers Fallon Roth and Layla A. Jones contributed to this report.