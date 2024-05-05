Sheryl Lee Ralph will join Vice President Kamala Harris for Montco campaign event

Mrs. Howard is coming to Montgomery County. Well, not really. But Sheryl Lee Ralph, the actress behind the Abbott Elementary character, will join Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday to discuss women’s reproductive rights.

The Emmy award-winning actress’ role in the event is yet to be announced. But this is not Ralph’s first time as a political activist or speaking out on reproductive rights.

In 2022, she spoke at the Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Harrisburg.

“No matter what you believe, I believe this is my body. It is my choice. No one else should have the right to tell me what to do with my own body,” Ralph said at the time.

Ralph is married to State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia).

As Harris and President Joe Biden campaign for reelection, they have made reproductive rights a focus of their campaign.

Most recently, the vice president visited Florida, one of three states with a six-week abortion ban, where she cautioned the crowd that if former President Donald Trump were to win in November, “it would be fair game for women to be monitored and punished by the government,” and insisted her administration has “a different view.”

Trump said in a recent interview with Time magazine that individual states should be able to determine their own abortion laws, including whether to prosecute women who get abortions or to monitor women’s pregnancies.

“We believe the government should never come between a woman and her doctor,” Harris told the Jacksonville crowd.

This is not the first time the pair have partnered for an event. Last year, Harris and Ralph coincided in Ghana during the Vice President’s week-long tour of the city.