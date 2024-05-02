Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Montco next week to talk about abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Montgomery County next week to talk about women’s reproductive rights, as she and President Joe Biden continue to make the issue a centerpiece of their reelection campaign.

Harris will be in Montgomery County on Wednesday. It’s her third trip to the state this year and the 13th visit since she was sworn in as vice president. Biden was last in Philadelphia on April 18, capping a three-day tour around the state with a visit to North Philadelphia.

No other place outside of Washington, D.C., and Biden’s home state of Delaware has hosted the president more frequently over the last two years.

Increasingly, polling shows that Biden’s path to reelection may require him to hold onto the “Blue Wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump leads Biden narrowly. His campaign travel has concentrated heavily on those three states.

Harris has been traveling across the country highlighting threats to women’s reproductive rights. She was in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, when the state’s six-week abortion ban took effect. The campaign in recent days has highlighted comments Trump made about abortion in a recent Time magazine article, in which he was asked about punishing women who seek abortions and said such decisions should be left up to the states.

“Just this week in an interview he said states have the right to monitor pregnant women to enforce these bans, and states have the right to punish pregnant women for seeking out abortion care,” Harris said in Jacksonville. She went on to blame Trump, who has bragged about appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, for extreme abortion bans across the country.

”Across our nation, we witness a full-on assault, state by state, on reproductive freedom and understand who’s to blame. Former President Donald Trump did this.”

Trump, who has also made recent trips to Pennsylvania, will hold a rally in Wildwood on May 11.