Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, county employees can begin opening the outside return envelope with the voter’s information on it — either by hand or by running it through a machine — and separating it from the secrecy envelope with the ballot. They will then open the secrecy envelope, pull out the ballot, flatten it, and stack it with other ballots to be placed in a scanner that eventually counts all the ballots when the polls close.