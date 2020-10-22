Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning President Donald Trump’s campaign that videotaping voters depositing mail ballots in drop boxes is not covered by the state’s Election Code provisions for poll watching.
“Our entire system of voting is built on your ballot being private and your choice to vote being a personal one,” Shapiro said in a statement to The Inquirer. “Depending on the circumstance, the act of photographing or recording a voter casting a ballot could be voter intimidation — which is illegal.”
Shapiro’s statement mirrors comments he made to The New York Times on Thursday about the Trump campaign videotaping voters in Philadelphia.
That report said Trump campaign attorney Linda Kerns wrote to city officials last Friday complaining that the campaign had surveilled three voters who deposited more than one mail ballot in a drop box.
The Times also reported that a deputy city solicitor responded with a letter Monday, noting that “third party delivery” of mail ballots is permitted in certain circumstances.