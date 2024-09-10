Taylor Swift, ‘Childless Cat Lady,’ endorses Kamala Harris for president following Philly debate

Few things could compete with the newsworthiness of the first and possibly only debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday. Those things include an endorsement from Taylor Swift.

The Pennsylvania-native pop megastar endorsed Harris in an Instagram post shortly after the debate ended.

Advertisement

”I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote.

Swift, in the post, said she felt compelled to make an endorsement in part because of AI-generated images indicating she was supporting Trump that were shared by the former president on Truth Social.

”The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said.

She also cited VP nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s positions on LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and reproductive rights as influencing her decision.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she wrote.

The post included a picture of Swift with one of her cats. In a nod to a controversial comment by Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Swift signed the post: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”