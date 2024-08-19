Tim Walz makes surprise appearance at Pa. delegation breakfast on DNC’s first day

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a surprise visit to the Pennsylvania delegation breakfast Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Introduced as “coach,” by state party chair Sharif Street, Walz got a standing ovation from the ballroom of delegates who had just heard from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was in close consideration for the VP nod before Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Walz as her running mate.

Advertisement

Walz said Monday that when President Joe Biden speaks, it would be an opportunity “to say thanks to the best president of my lifetime.”

He lauded Shapiro and then talked about his Sunday bus tour around Western Pennsylvania. It was Walz’s second stop in Pennsylvania since joining the ticket this month and first making his debut in Philadelphia.

After briefly getting booed by half the room for bringing up his stop at Sheetz, the convenience store rival of Wawa, he won the crowd back talking about Harris’ empathy.

» READ MORE: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz tour Western Pennsylvania one day before the DNC begins

“When you see Kamala Harris out on the stump, you see her connecting and you see her leaning on a knee and talking to kids, you see her petting that dog at the firehouse. All the things you see her doing … showing kindness … lifting up someone, it is connecting across this county.”