President Donald Trump’s campaign just said he’s won Pennsylvania. That is entirely premature.
It’s certainly possible that when all votes are counted, Trump ends up beating out Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
But right now, the Associated Press and other reliable news organizations that rigorously pore over the data to declare winners haven’t called the race, and political insiders in both parties say the Pennsylvania contest looks close. More than 1 million Pennsylvania votes haven’t been counted yet, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. There simply isn’t enough information to know who won.
Still, the Trump campaign declared victory Wednesday afternoon, minutes ahead of a news conference scheduled to occur in Philadelphia including Trump’s son Eric Trump and attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
The attack on the count in the state also included a baseless campaign assertion that Democrats were “scheming to disenfranchise and dilute” the GOP vote.
The Trump campaign said it planned to file three legal challenges — including one that would seek to temporarily halt vote counting in the state over claims that Republican canvassing monitors had been kept too far away to meaningfully observe the process.
Meanwhile, at a news conference in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon, Biden said “after a long night of counting it’s clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.”
He added: “I feel very good about Pennsylvania.”
The Trump campaign’s moves come as other results around the country have left the president facing increasingly narrow political math, as Wisconsin was called for Democrat Joe Biden, leaving Trump little room to maneuver. If Trump loses Pennsylvania, he will lose his reelection bid.
Early returns in the state are right now more skewed toward Trump than the final results will be. Pennsylvania is already seeing a “blue shift” toward Biden as votes are counted, and large chunks of ballots come from some of the most deeply democratic areas of the state, including Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
Democrats and some Republicans in Pennsylvania have said that given the current Trump advantage in the early count — around a 400,000 vote edge — Biden looks more likely to win, based on the mail ballots yet to be tallied. At a minimum, even Trump supporters have said the race looks extremely close, while Democrats, including Sen. Bob Casey, have said they believe they can win the state by more than 100,000 votes.
Trump campaign, meanwhile, said the president is certain to win reelection.
“We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel, this is based on math,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a briefing with reporters. “We have a high degree of certainty that the margin won’t be close.”
The campaign did not take questions about its assertion. Stepien said top campaign officials are in Philadelphia to ensure “we don’t see magical ballots delivered by Gov. Wolf,” a Democrat. There is no evidence of fraud or other wrongdoing in the vote count.
The shift toward Biden as the count has gone on is a predictable, direct outcome of Pennsylvania’s electoral system and the trends seen this year. (We actually wrote back in January that it could take days to know who won the election and that a “blue shift” could erase what appears to be a “lead” on Election Day.)
In response to the Trump lawsuit, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard. Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election.
"Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without intimidation or attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful.” He added that in Philadelphia “officials are administering the election with the highest degree of transparency.”