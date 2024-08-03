Donald Trump says he’s agreed to debate Kamala Harris on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump said on social media that he has agreed with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4.

The debate would take place in Pennsylvania before a live audience, moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Trump said on his Truth Social media site. The Republican nominee said the precise location of the debate was yet to be determined.

Trump had been noncommittal about debating Harris. It was not clear Saturday morning if she had agreed to the Fox News debate.

The debate would be the second of the presidential election campaign, and the first pitting Trump against Harris. President Joe Biden’s poor performance in the first debate helped end his reelection campaign, leading to Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Before Biden dropped out, he and Trump had agreed to debate on ABC on Sept. 10.