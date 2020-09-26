The rally also comes at the end of a week in which Trump took the extraordinary stance of refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. He continued to make baseless claims that the election would be rigged because of an increase in the use of mail ballots during the pandemic. FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday that the U.S. has “not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”