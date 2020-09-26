President Donald Trump is set to rally his supporters at an airport hangar outside Harrisburg Saturday evening, hours after he’s expected to announce his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The trip, just over five weeks from Election Day, comes four days after Trump made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, and as he’s increased his visits to Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state where the president has consistently trailed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the polls.
Gov. Tom Wolf had urged the president to cancel the 7 p.m. rally at Harrisburg International Airport, citing public health concerns associated with the spread of the coronavirus.
Wolf, a Democrat whose attempts to restrict the size of outdoor gatherings was ruled unconstitutional this month by a federal judge in Pennsylvania, said holding the campaign event was “misguided” and “dangerous,” and asked Trump to “put the health of his constituents ahead of his own political fortunes.” In July, Wolf ordered people to wear face masks in all public places where people cannot stay reasonably apart.
Trump’s campaign said all attendees would have their temperatures checked and be provided face masks, which they are encouraged to wear. Hundreds and sometimes thousands of supporters have packed Trump’s outdoor rallies in recent weeks, many of them without face coverings. Earlier this month, the director of the National Institutes of Health said he was “pretty puzzled and rather disheartened” by a crowded Trump rally in Michigan.
Two hours before the event, Trump is expected to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom he previously appointed to a federal appeals court in Chicago, as his choice for the high court, according to multiple news reports. Barrett, a former Notre Dame law professor who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, is a favorite among conservatives, while Democrats have warned that Barrett’s confirmation may deal a blow to the Affordable Care Act, citing her previous remarks on the healthcare law.
Ginsburg, for decades a liberal stalwart on the court died last week from complications from cancer, setting up a court fight in Washington in the final weeks of an already contentious presidential campaign that has been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, and months of protests over police brutality that have at times been overtaken by riots.
The rally also comes at the end of a week in which Trump took the extraordinary stance of refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. He continued to make baseless claims that the election would be rigged because of an increase in the use of mail ballots during the pandemic. FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday that the U.S. has “not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”
Trump this week also seized on a news release from the Justice Department that said prosecutors were investigating the handling of a handful of mail ballots in Luzerne County, Pa.
David J. Freed, the U.S. attorney in Harrisburg, said Thursday that at the request of local authorities, federal investigators had opened an inquiry into the discarding of nine military ballots that had been “improperly opened” by election staff. Seven of them were recovered outside any envelope and had been cast for Trump, Freed said.
Election lawyers said they were alarmed by the Justice Department’s decision to disclose an investigation before it had reached its conclusion. Before Freed’s letter was made public, Trump revealed the existence of the investigation in a Fox News radio interview Thursday. His campaign accused Democrats of “trying to steal the election,” even though Luzerne County’s government is controlled by Republicans.
This is a developing story that will be updated.