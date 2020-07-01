At the higher education level, Swarthmore College said only 900 of its 1,500 students would be invited to return to campus for the fall semester. That would allow for single dorm rooms and social distancing, the elite school in Delaware County said. Under the plan, freshmen, sophomores, and transfer students will be given the option to return to campus, president Valerie Smith said in a message to the campus. All classes would be offered online, even for those who are on campus.