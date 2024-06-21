Trump is coming to Temple. Here’s how he’s done in North Philly in the past two elections

Former President Donald Trump is hosting his first Philadelphia rally at Temple University on Saturday. It’s an unusual location choice for Trump, who has received abysmal levels of support from North Philadelphia voters in the last two presidential elections.

Trump lost Pennsylvania to President Joe Biden by a little more than 1 percentage point in 2020, after winning the state in 2016 by a little less than 1 percentage point. Needless to say, Pennsylvania is an incredibly important battleground for both candidates, who are head-to-head in the state.

Biden saw a drop in support in 2020 compared to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 run in the area around Temple, but Trump was unable to capitalize on that shift. Instead, he lost 200 votes.

Citywide, Biden had more support in 2020 than Clinton did in 2016.

Trump received about 24,000 more votes in Philadelphia in 2020 than in 2016, but that only lifted him up by three points due to the rise in Democratic support for Biden compared to Clinton.